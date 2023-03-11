Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 238,800 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 238,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $23,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after buying an additional 1,095,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $321,991,000 after buying an additional 111,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after purchasing an additional 715,758 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,972,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 202,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,900,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,009,000 after purchasing an additional 129,250 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AJRD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $55.90 on Friday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.44 and a twelve month high of $56.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average is $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 3.31%. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

