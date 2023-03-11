Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 325,100 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 907,380 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 325,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $25,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 121.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

