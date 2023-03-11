Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $25.08 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 155.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $25,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,538,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,970 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,673,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $190,149,000 after buying an additional 1,016,464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,718.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 646,171 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,411,000 after buying an additional 632,761 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4,684.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 631,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,332,000 after buying an additional 618,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,811,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,455,535,000 after purchasing an additional 470,928 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $105.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $157.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.75.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,336.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Further Reading

