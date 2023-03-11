Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Holdings Cut by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 513,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Xerox were worth $24,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 118,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 81,940 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth $858,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Xerox Stock Performance

NYSE:XRX opened at $15.58 on Friday. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Xerox Announces Dividend

Xerox ( NYSE:XRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Xerox’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -46.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on XRX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

Featured Articles

