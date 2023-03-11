Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,526,900 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,526,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.06% of Nordstrom worth $28,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,459,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 131,102 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 4,862.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 882,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 864,658 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Nordstrom by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,408 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at $687,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.24.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

