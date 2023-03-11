Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 110,700 Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 632,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.99% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $28,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 207.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000.

In related news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $385,113.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 15,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $997,854.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,122. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $175,754.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $385,113.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,869 shares of company stock worth $1,182,551 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $59.18 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.13.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.37 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 82.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

