UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $23,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,466,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,657,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.24. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $22.30.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. TheStreet raised UBS Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.46.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Personal and Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Group Functions. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

