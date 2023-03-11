Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 142,800 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,345,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $22,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Talos Energy by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,802 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 244.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,240,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after buying an additional 881,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter worth $12,041,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TALO. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Talos Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

