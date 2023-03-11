Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 367,100 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,544,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.39% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $26,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TME opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.80. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $9.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TME. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, 86 Research lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

