Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 268,200 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 129.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.30% of Okta worth $27,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,697,000 after purchasing an additional 237,961 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,774,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,648,000 after purchasing an additional 267,321 shares in the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,200,000 after purchasing an additional 267,213 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,273,000 after purchasing an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $203,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $178,164.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock valued at $805,573 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Down 3.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $176.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.36.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

