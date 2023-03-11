Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 539,200 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $21,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,655.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 815.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 214.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $25.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.64. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $19.09 and a one year high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.