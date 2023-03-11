MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.15% of MicroStrategy worth $27,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 362.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,638,000 after purchasing an additional 313,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 62.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR opened at $192.01 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $132.56 and a twelve month high of $522.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.12.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. The firm had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($8.41) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total transaction of $8,002,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.