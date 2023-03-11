Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 60.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,294,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,539,006 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.59% of B2Gold worth $20,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 31.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 13.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 19.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 82,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the period. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.21.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $592.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BTG. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.14.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

