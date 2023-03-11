Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 65,000 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $29,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in State Street in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.34. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

State Street Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

In related news, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,915,200.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Plansky sold 11,168 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total transaction of $1,029,912.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,200.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of State Street from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Stories

