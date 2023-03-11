Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $30.15 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.23% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $30,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after buying an additional 286,117 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,317,000 after buying an additional 141,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after buying an additional 133,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $25,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.22.

JKHY opened at $158.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.17 and a 200 day moving average of $182.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.54 and a fifty-two week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

