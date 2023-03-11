Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 814,600 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 814,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $27,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $67.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 13.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $85.37.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

