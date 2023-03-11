Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $28.46 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $28,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LLY opened at $315.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $265.07 and a 1 year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 65.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.95.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

