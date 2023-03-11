Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 314,064 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314,064 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.10% of Ameren worth $20,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 1,006.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the third quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter worth $48,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Price Performance

Shares of AEE opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.00%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,509 shares of company stock worth $9,315,742 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

