Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 149.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on SPOT shares. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.77.

SPOT stock opened at $121.66 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $160.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.37 and a beta of 1.75.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

