Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $19,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

IWF opened at $224.14 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $285.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

