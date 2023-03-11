Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 339,475 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $19,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,510,000 after buying an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.22.

NYSE:OHI opened at $27.44 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

