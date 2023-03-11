Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $475,000 Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.54. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $79.24.

Spire Increases Dividend

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.35 million. Spire had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SR. StockNews.com upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Spire from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Spire from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

About Spire

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

