Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Holdings Decreased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 710,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,692 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $18,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 30.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,212,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,105,000 after purchasing an additional 971,439 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,273,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,617,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,072,000 after acquiring an additional 527,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,446,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,489,000 after acquiring an additional 109,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $19.28 on Friday. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $63.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Kornit Digital from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kornit Digital from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded Kornit Digital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Kornit Digital Ltd. is engaged in the development, designing, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel, and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

