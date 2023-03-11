Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,718 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.07% of SBA Communications worth $21,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 4.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBAC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $336.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $319.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $240.12 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $236.20 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.11.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 80.76%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

