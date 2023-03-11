Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,417 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in New Relic by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

Insider Activity at New Relic

New Relic Price Performance

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $1,363,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,520.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,588. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $80.88.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. Equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.