Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,417 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in New Relic by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in New Relic in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on NEWR shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.
Insider Activity at New Relic
New Relic Price Performance
Shares of NEWR stock opened at $71.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.51. New Relic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $80.88.
New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20. New Relic had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The firm had revenue of $239.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.63 million. Equities analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.
New Relic Profile
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Relic (NEWR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.