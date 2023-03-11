Two Sigma Investments LP Cuts Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $21,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.34.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

