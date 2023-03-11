Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 3,055,712 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,644,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,055,712 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.80% of Kosmos Energy worth $18,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KOS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOS opened at $6.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.68. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $563.72 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

KOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday. They issued an “add” rating and a $8.94 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.63.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firm’s assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

