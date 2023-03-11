Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.2% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 63,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 303.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE VAC opened at $142.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.94. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $110.08 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.