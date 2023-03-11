Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 129,852 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 77.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 129,852 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,492,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,424,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,696,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,335,747,000 after acquiring an additional 174,789 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,803,000 after buying an additional 30,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,883,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,147,222,000 after buying an additional 102,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total value of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BLK opened at $635.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $723.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $682.83. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $740.92.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Featured Stories

