The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Trimmed by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.24.

Shares of GS stock opened at $327.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $358.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

