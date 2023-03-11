Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $494,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 42.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $640,750.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $819.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $823.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $792.40. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $873.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 234.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.64 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $865.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $859.60.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

