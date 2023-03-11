The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMA. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 446.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.58 per share, for a total transaction of $234,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 406,897 shares valued at $30,376,669. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $46.87.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 14.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSXMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

