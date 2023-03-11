Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 809 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,084 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,007,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Paylocity by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Paylocity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Paylocity by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $268,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total value of $16,260,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,497,423 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,946,280.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,992 shares of company stock worth $36,439,707 in the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paylocity Trading Down 4.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on Paylocity from $231.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.71.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $174.54 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $152.01 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.07 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.17.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. Research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Profile

(Get Rating)

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Further Reading

