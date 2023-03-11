CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $78.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.22. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.23 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.05.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CF Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.