Teza Capital Management LLC Has $540,000 Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Teza Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVT. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Avnet by 40.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Avnet by 8.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 311.0% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 190,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 143,912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avnet by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,278,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,314,000 after buying an additional 125,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Avnet during the third quarter valued at about $1,111,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AVT shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Avnet stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.36. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

