Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $537,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter worth $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 177.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lam Research Stock Down 2.3 %

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Shares of LRCX opened at $478.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $484.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.89. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $574.79.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.