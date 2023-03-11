Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $515,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Netflix by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $292.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $335.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $289.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.50. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Netflix from $210.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Netflix from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

