Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $120.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 18.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.19.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

