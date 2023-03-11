Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,339 MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,339 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MasTec in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MasTec from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $96.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 228.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average is $86.33. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $103.50.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. MasTec had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 0.34%. Research analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Profile

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

