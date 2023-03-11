Teza Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,758 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,532 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Bank purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in F.N.B. by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.30.

Insider Activity

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,580.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Gary L. Guerrieri sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $73,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,921.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,580.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.25. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

About F.N.B.

(Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Featured Articles

