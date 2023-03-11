Teza Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,316,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,769,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 31,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 977,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Justin Hotard sold 45,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $742,112.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 816,768 shares of company stock valued at $12,504,729 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 2.6 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.89. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.