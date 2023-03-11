Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Boosted by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 195.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 15,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,263.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

Shares of NEM opened at $42.16 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.29%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

