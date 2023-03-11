Teza Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,862 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in OGE Energy by 371.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 356,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OGE. Bank of America lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on OGE Energy to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.71.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:OGE opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.28 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.30. OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.4141 dividend. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OGE Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Articles

