Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $545,000 in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $232,000.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $9.57 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.94.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELAN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.