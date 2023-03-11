Teza Capital Management LLC Takes $569,000 Position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 15.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Energizer by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Energizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,011,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,104,000 after purchasing an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Energizer by 11.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 85.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENR. Barclays upped their price objective on Energizer from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Energizer from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Energizer from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Energizer Stock Down 2.5 %

ENR stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.09. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $37.89.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $765.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.95 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.19%.

Energizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energizer Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products. The firm is also involved in designing and marketing automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products. It operates under the Battery and Lights, and Auto Care segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.