Teza Capital Management LLC Has $565,000 Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $143.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 0.97. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.28 and a 12 month high of $159.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $258.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.51 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.40% and a negative return on equity of 117.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $114.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

