Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $521,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LW. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.6 %

LW stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.71 and a 52 week high of $102.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lamb Weston news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock worth $4,100,600 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Featured Stories

