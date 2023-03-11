Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 113,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,384,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in DaVita by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 37.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DaVita by 63.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in DaVita by 847.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

DaVita Price Performance

NYSE:DVA opened at $74.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. DaVita Inc. has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $124.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

