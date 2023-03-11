Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,001,000 after acquiring an additional 298,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at $300,998,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $24.59 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

