Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $205.67 Million Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,548,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,674,376 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 7.05% of Insmed worth $205,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Insmed by 261.3% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 161,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 116,937 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 9.7% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 361,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 397.8% in the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 115,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 91,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.53. Insmed Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $28.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

INSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other Insmed news, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $32,919.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 3,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $60,119.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,889.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $32,919.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,592 shares of company stock valued at $518,005 in the last 90 days. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

